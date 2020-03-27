Reggae has been stopped, temporarily by the sudden death of Jamaican legend Apple Gabriel.

The star is said to have passed on yesterday. The details are scanty.

However, his last Facebook post detailed a bitter star complaining about how he has been discharged from hospital and is now living in an old dilapidated car.

May he rest in peace.

Bereaved fans paid their tributes.

@talliaoyando: Rest Peacefully Inna Zion Rudeboy Shufflin #AppleGabriel ❤Yellow heartGreen heart.

@JahsolidrockM: Shocked by the news that #AppleGabriel passed away. 10 years ago we worked with him in Atlanta on the Teach Them Right album. An intense experience with this very special and gifted man. Thanks for all the great music and inspiration Apple, Rest in Peace!

@Mate_Tongola: There is no end to a good thing… Go well #AppleGabriel and thank you for the memories.

@maddznexusone: #AppleGabriel”What you don’t like for yourself don’t give it” Rest in Power..!

@DeeejaySlyde: Might Do an Israel Vibration appreciation mixtape Thinking face #AppleGabriel ❤Green heartYellow heart

Student of Devt

@OkechE_O: RIP #AppleGabriel, you made Nairobi easy for me when I didn’t have a home. Pass on regards to the angels.